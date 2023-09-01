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X22 REPORT Ep 3153b - 2020 Was Rigged, Trump Can Prove It, Change Of Batter, 2024 Is The Most Important Election
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141 views • September 01, 2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3153b - August 31, 2023

2020 Was Rigged, Trump Can Prove It, Change Of Batter, 2024 Is The Most Important Election

    The [DS] is now on trial, they are going to be in front of the public and the public is going to see the real criminals, many won't believe and try to fight it. Trump will prove the 2020 election was rigged and the people will demand paper ballots. Trump explains the entire plan and that 2024 is going to be the most important election. This will be the time that the people take back the country.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
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