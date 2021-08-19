© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breckenridge Brewery Strawberry Sky Kolsch Ale 3.5/5
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 19, 2021
Breckenridge was one of my go to breweries but sadly they are on the No Go To list since they were bought out by global giant AB-INBEV.
On the nose she is sweet and fruity like strawberry quik or Frankberry cereal. Initial Hit is vacant and dry. The berry flavor kicks in quickly, yields to the melon and then the berry takes back the profile. She coats the mouth nicely with the flavor centered mid tongue and palate. She is a very dry brew with a super fast middle and a clean, arid finish. Not bad but a bit sweet for me. She runs 4.8 for the ABV, 23 IBUs and the By My Eye SRM is 33.
*Pay no attention to the gibberish in the middle that's was the review for POTUS Puddinhead *46
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.
I hope you like the Drink Along segments.
Next week will be Four peaks Brewings' Peach Golden Ale.
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
On the nose she is sweet and fruity like strawberry quik or Frankberry cereal. Initial Hit is vacant and dry. The berry flavor kicks in quickly, yields to the melon and then the berry takes back the profile. She coats the mouth nicely with the flavor centered mid tongue and palate. She is a very dry brew with a super fast middle and a clean, arid finish. Not bad but a bit sweet for me. She runs 4.8 for the ABV, 23 IBUs and the By My Eye SRM is 33.
*Pay no attention to the gibberish in the middle that's was the review for POTUS Puddinhead *46
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.
I hope you like the Drink Along segments.
Next week will be Four peaks Brewings' Peach Golden Ale.
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.