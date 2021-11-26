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Aktivkohle Graphenhydroxid in allen Impstoffen /activ carbon razor blades in all mRNA vaccines
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14 views • November 26, 2021
all mRNA vaccines include graphenhydroxid razor blades that demage the inner ephitel of our blood vessels and grow about 10 times volume exponential under higher current density.. alle mRNA Impfstoffe enthalten nano Rasierklingen aus Graphenhydroxid, die das innere Epithel unserer Blugefäße aufschlitzen und in Bereichen hoher Stromdichten wie Gehirn und Herz sich exponentiell im Volumen verzehnfachen und dort die Gefäße verstopfen
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