Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VIDEO - Martyred Monk, March 12, Testifies of His AMAZING MEETING WITH CHRIST Prior to His Martyrdom
channel image
High Hopes
3106 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
61 views
Published 15 hours ago

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Mar 13, 2024


Fr Takla, one of the three martyred monks today in South Africa was a witness, seeing Christ in a literal sense. The monks were killed Tuesday at the Saint Mark the Apostle and Saint Samuel the Confessor Monastery in Cullinan, a town east of the capital, Pretoria. Masked terrorists entered the monastery, where the monks were dragged, slaughtered, and stabbed to death. Nowthey has joined Christ for eternity, may their intercessions be with us all.


See full interview in arabic here: • لقاء خاصة مع الراهب القمص/ تكلا أفا م...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SbHrkDneBw&t=1s

Keywords
christjesuscatholicterroristsamazingmartyrmonkssouth africamaskedmonasterymother and refugefr taklasaint mark the apostlesaint samuel the confessorcullinanmeeting with christ

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket