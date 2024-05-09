Exploring Subconscious Programming - PostScript Interview with Isabelle Benarous

Isabelle Benarous developed the BioReprogramming® method -- a comprehensive modality, which is based on the science of Biological Decoding and includes modalities such as Psycho-genealogy, Neuro-Linguistic-Programming, and Ericksonian Hypnosis.

She and John Petersen discuss the idea of creating one's reality, exploring subconscious programming and its impact on manifesting desires, and the role of language and words in healing, particularly in uncovering underlying emotions connected to physical ailments.

Isabelle Benarous is coming to TransitionTalks June 15th, 2024! Join us from anywhere in the world via Livestream -- or join us in person in Berkeley Springs, WV. All tickets include access to the replay for six months, so event if you can't tune in on June 15th, you can still catch this powerful presentation. Tickets and info at TransitionTalks.org. https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/



