Twila Brase Exposes the Deliberate Deception of HIPPA
The centralization of power within the United States Government is deeply concerning. We no longer have individual liberties and privacy rights that are supposed to be protected by the Constitution when they are surveilling us even when we go to the doctor. Our healthcare decisions are supposed to be made between us and our doctor without interference from the government


Twila Brase, the president and co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to break down this overreach by the government and whether there’s anything we can do about it. Ms Brase is the author of the book Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records and has been named by Modern Healthcare as #75 on their 100 Most Powerful People in Healthcare.


Check out Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom at https://cchfreedom.org.


Order her book Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records at https://bigbrotherintheexamroom.com.


