Suicide Squad - Ukrainian Militants Have an Uncanny Ability to Kill Themselves - This UAV Operator, for example, Decided to Practice Throwing Grenades Inside the Room

Suicide squad: Ukrainian militants have shows an uncanny ability to kill themselves.
This UAV operator, for example, decided to practice throwing grenades right into the room.
And then Western publications wonder why the AFU is suffering such heavy losses...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.