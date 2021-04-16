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Can an independent specialist thrive on cash, outside the control of insurers or hospitals? Jared Wallen - solo Urologist
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Dr. Wallen tried the management route but left the hospital whose values conflicted with his Hippocratic Oath. Although early in his medical career, he brings a unique perspective to the problems we face - systemic harms worse for patients than physicians ever could be.
Yet the latter are held responsible for the system’s faults, and often silenced and disenfranchised for becoming a “problem” for the hospital. Unraveling the collusion inherent in the complex health care model, Dr. Wallen explains how in his independent urology practice he serves as an example how other specialists can join his upgrade that will empower the doctor experts and the patients they humbly serve.
Yet the latter are held responsible for the system’s faults, and often silenced and disenfranchised for becoming a “problem” for the hospital. Unraveling the collusion inherent in the complex health care model, Dr. Wallen explains how in his independent urology practice he serves as an example how other specialists can join his upgrade that will empower the doctor experts and the patients they humbly serve.
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