Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccine Disaster: Dr. Sucharay Bakhti: "Forever Genetically Modified"! Vaccines introduce foreign genes to trigger various cancers
522 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

疫苗灾难：苏查瑞·巴克迪博士：“永远的基因改造”！疫苗引入外来基因引发各种癌症。


Vaccine Disaster: Dr. Sucharay Bakhti: "Forever Genetically Modified"! Vaccines introduce foreign genes to trigger various cancers.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket