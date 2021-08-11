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Big Victories Against Covid Tyranny Happening – FULL SHOW 8/11/21
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300 views • August 11, 2021
The same pattern of fraud has now been documented in other states like Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, proving Trump was real winner of 2020 presidential election. But, the Biden dictatorship has no intention of ever relinquishing control and has a plan to trigger martial law before the midterms to complete America’s journey into total enslavement.
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