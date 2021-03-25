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Who Is Shaking The Jar & Potatohead Biden Says More Stupid Stuff
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70 views • March 25, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Elite Banking Cabal - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/03/22/who-is-shaking-the-jar/
Plastic shortage coming - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/global-plastic-shortage-triggered-texas-deep-freeze
Joe finds way to cure cancer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VO5p1V0W2ts
Joe says he will cure cancer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_A6V6wxc81s
Joe says buy a shotgun - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFjF9kW9Mcc
9th circuit breaking the constitution - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-the-us-court-of-appeals-for-the-9th-circuit-just-ruled-that-there-is-no-right-to-carry-either-openly-or-concealed-in-public/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Colorado gun laws - https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1374392821285748739
Facebook scrubs shooters page - https://summit.news/2021/03/23/facebook-scrubs-page-showing-supermarket-shooter-was-anti-trump-pro-refugee-activist/
False Flag Explained - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/23/here-we-go-fbi-knew-boulder-colorado-suspect-identity-prior-to-shooting/
End white hate crime - https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis/boulder-shooting-victims/
LA Times gets bailed out - https://nypost.com/2021/03/24/la-times-receives-10-million-ppp-loan/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_campaign=SocialFlow
Reagan started all the racism - https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/donovan-newkirk/2021/03/23/huh-lunatic-msnbc-blames-racist-ronald-reagan-atlanta-shootings
Migrants bringing in covid is racist - https://www.weaselzippers.us/466511-rep-escobar-texas-gov-abbott-saying-migrants-bringing-covid-is-racist/
MSM is the enemy - https://twitter.com/theMRC/status/1374345434517278726
Immigrants over troops - https://www.oann.com/press-secy-psaki-struggles-to-explain-why-illegal-aliens-treated-better-than-national-guard/
The reparations begin - https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2021/03/23/Evanston-council-votes-housing-reparations/2101616481435/?utm_source=join1440&;utm_medium=email&ur3=1
Say goodbye to womens sports - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/dem-lawmakers-sell-women-ban-female-athletes-planning-testify-equality-act/
Useless teachers - https://thepostmillennial.com/teachers-union-complains-to-cdc-that-new-guidelines-of-3-feet-social-distance-isnt-backed-by-evidence/
Trump like a boss - https://twitter.com/ilDonaldoTrumpo/status/1374135407298936837
Phony biatch AOC - https://www.rt.com/usa/462837-aoc-parking-lot-detention-center/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? 2 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Elite Banking Cabal - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/03/22/who-is-shaking-the-jar/
Plastic shortage coming - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/global-plastic-shortage-triggered-texas-deep-freeze
Joe finds way to cure cancer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VO5p1V0W2ts
Joe says he will cure cancer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_A6V6wxc81s
Joe says buy a shotgun - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFjF9kW9Mcc
9th circuit breaking the constitution - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-the-us-court-of-appeals-for-the-9th-circuit-just-ruled-that-there-is-no-right-to-carry-either-openly-or-concealed-in-public/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Colorado gun laws - https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1374392821285748739
Facebook scrubs shooters page - https://summit.news/2021/03/23/facebook-scrubs-page-showing-supermarket-shooter-was-anti-trump-pro-refugee-activist/
False Flag Explained - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/23/here-we-go-fbi-knew-boulder-colorado-suspect-identity-prior-to-shooting/
End white hate crime - https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis/boulder-shooting-victims/
LA Times gets bailed out - https://nypost.com/2021/03/24/la-times-receives-10-million-ppp-loan/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_campaign=SocialFlow
Reagan started all the racism - https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/donovan-newkirk/2021/03/23/huh-lunatic-msnbc-blames-racist-ronald-reagan-atlanta-shootings
Migrants bringing in covid is racist - https://www.weaselzippers.us/466511-rep-escobar-texas-gov-abbott-saying-migrants-bringing-covid-is-racist/
MSM is the enemy - https://twitter.com/theMRC/status/1374345434517278726
Immigrants over troops - https://www.oann.com/press-secy-psaki-struggles-to-explain-why-illegal-aliens-treated-better-than-national-guard/
The reparations begin - https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2021/03/23/Evanston-council-votes-housing-reparations/2101616481435/?utm_source=join1440&;utm_medium=email&ur3=1
Say goodbye to womens sports - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/dem-lawmakers-sell-women-ban-female-athletes-planning-testify-equality-act/
Useless teachers - https://thepostmillennial.com/teachers-union-complains-to-cdc-that-new-guidelines-of-3-feet-social-distance-isnt-backed-by-evidence/
Trump like a boss - https://twitter.com/ilDonaldoTrumpo/status/1374135407298936837
Phony biatch AOC - https://www.rt.com/usa/462837-aoc-parking-lot-detention-center/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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