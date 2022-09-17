The Impact of 9/11 and the Pandemic is Massive

Had you noticed how much different 9/11 was this year than in years past? Did you read so many of the posts on social media that shared more and more about the truth of that event - much more than in any previous year?

Did you find yourself discovering information you had never heard before?

Most of us did.

But the bigger story here, if you care to look, is the lasting impact that happened AFTER 9/11.

If you're not sure you remember, this episode is going to be a great reminder to you of what happened and what is still in play 21 years later.

And, we are now seeing similar things in the wake of the 2020 pandemic.. more of the same, the same players, and an even bigger impact to our lives and freedoms.

Share this episode! This information needs to be known!



