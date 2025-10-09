Sarah Mullally Archbishop?

The Church of England, the Anglican Church, has announced a new Archbishop of Canterbury. And that Archbishop is Sarah Mullally.





Is this appointment endorsed by the God of the Bible? How can you tell?





Is there any difference between the required qualifications of an endorsement from God Almighty and leaders in the world, like Keir Starmer and King Charles III? Would the actions and beliefs of Ms. Mullally point to biblical Christianity or not?





Are Ms. Mullally’s beliefs consistent with the revealed commands of the Most High God of the Bible?





Do they even agree with the New Revised Standard Version, which is the Bible that the Church of England uses? What does it say about women, bishops, and preaching?





What about the apparel of the Church of England and its American branch, the Episcopalians? Could their clothing actually point to the god of their faith? And what about the title "Right Reverend," is that appropriate for a Christian leader?





The answers to these questions are found in the pages of your Bible. Watch this video as Dr. Thiel uses the Bible to quote the verses that answer these tough questions. The answers may surprise you. In fact, the answers may surprise many of the Protestant faith. Nevertheless, they are the answers that God has written for our admonition.





