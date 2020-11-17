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Democrats Programmed Voting Machines To Make Sure Biden Won Despite Actual Results
War Room
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4 views • November 17, 2020
Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit comes on the War Room with Owen to give updates on this fraudulent election, and the Dominion set up. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy