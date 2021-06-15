DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH ON WITH REINER FUELMICH JUNE 11, 2021

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DID YOU KNOW ABOUT IT?
Steve Krisch founded the repurposing below:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Kirsch
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_drug_repurposing_research
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Original link to video here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rKP61hruGxIt/
Tags: Dr. Peter McCullough, Steven Kirsch, Dr. Reiner
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