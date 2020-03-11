Battle Over Idlib - Pompeo Versus Trump

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President Trump's Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is driving the US closer to war with Russia over Turkey's land grab in northern Syria. While Trump talks about removing US troops from the Middle East, Pompeo has turned his State Department into a second White House and second Pentagon to launch his own foreign policy. Will Trump continue to allow Pompeo to run the show?