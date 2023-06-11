https://gettr.com/post/p2jc6lg424c
Bombshell is coming at 8 pm ET! The Freedom Talk program will broadcast the truth bomb about Mr. Miles Guo being framed by the US Department of Justice, the FBI, and the US institutions deeply infiltrated by the CCP!
重磅炸弹将于美国东部时间晚上 8 点到来！Freedom Talk节目将播出关于郭文贵先生被美国司法部、联邦调查局和被中共深度渗透的美国机构诬陷的重磅真相！
#freemilesguonow12 #FreeYvetteWang #盘古翻译部
