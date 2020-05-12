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Spiro Skouras: IT IS NOT ABOUT A VIRUS… IT IS ABOUT CONTROL! (MIRRORED)
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474 views • May 12, 2020
Spiro Skouras: IT IS NOT ABOUT A VIRUS… IT IS ABOUT CONTROL! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Spiro at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ghydm9FumEwg/

We have been covering many aspects regarding the pandemic of COVID1984, one very important aspect that we really haven’t touched on, which is detrimental to life as we know it, is food.

Henry Kissinger once said, “Control oil and you control nations, control food and you control the people.”

To help shed some light on the current situation is our guest today, Christian Westbrook. Christian is an independent researcher and creator of the "Ice Age Farmer" broadcast which documents the longstanding agenda to collapse our food supply and replace it with synthetic foods.

Christian focuses also on how to build food security for your family and within your community, and has recently launched "http://TheVictorySeed.org" to help spread that message as people become aware of the new challenges we face.

Iceagefarmer.com

Thevictoryseed.org

Ice Age Farmer Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q

Ice Age Farmer Twitter
https://twitter.com/IceAgeFarmer

Burger King Launches Transhumanist Meat – Lord Birkenhead Smiles
http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2019/05/08/burger-king-launches-transhumanist-meat-lord-birkenhead-smiles/

Bill Gates: Test Tube Meat, Mandatory Vaccinations & Real Time Global Surveillance From Space
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/bill-gates-test-tube-meat-mandatory-vaccinations-real-time-global-surveillance-from-space.html

Tyson Foods closes another meat plant indefinitely due to coronavirus
https://www.axios.com/tyson-foods-plant-coronavirus-5890f52c-cd31-497e-a859-d2a0b59d0c31.html

SPECIAL REPORT Climate Change and Land
https://www.ipcc.ch/srccl/

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
deceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationstatisticslockdowncoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy