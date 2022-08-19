President Russian Federation Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin:

Ladies and gentlemen, Dear foreign guests!

I welcome you to the 10th Anniversary Moscow Conference on International Security.

Over the past decade, your representative forum has become a significant platform for discussing the most acute military and political problems.

Today, such an open discussion is particularly relevant. The situation in the world is changing dynamically, the contours of a multipolar world order are being formed. More and more countries and peoples are choosing the path of free, sovereign development based on their identity, traditions and values.

Welcome speech to the anniversary, 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.





You can download the translation to english on the link below:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1L...

Original text in russian language:

http://kremlin.ru/events/president/ne...

Source: https://www.europereloaded.com/putins-incredible-speech-i-repeat-that-the-era-of-the-unipolar-world-order-is-doomed/





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