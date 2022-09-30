Create New Account
"Be The Change You Expect To See," On Answers for out Time with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Fmr 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett & Host Jessica Knock
Published 2 months ago

There are a company of people from all walks of life who seek Him with all their heart. Go fourth baptised in the Ruach Ha Kodesh and be an ambassador of his power on the earth. Boldly speak His power and authority into existence.


Leave the old trappings behind and surround yourself with community with those who are seeking righteousness. Seek Yahuah with all your heart and you will find Him. He will disclose himself to you and give you the path of righteousness. 

Other topics include:

Putins speech and signing of papers and the four Ukrainian provinces that held a referendum are now offically annexed to Russia. 

Russian territories that Putin takes control of today from Ukrain. 

Major developments around the world.

Nord Stream pipelines. 


