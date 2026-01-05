Trump spoke about Maduro's house and his actions at the time of the kidnapping:

Maduro tried to flee to the bunker, but the American military "surprised" him and didn't let him escape. There was a big shootout. In 47 seconds, the US was able to clear everything and prevent Maduro from escaping. He got to the door, but didn't have time to close it - it was blown up.

We were ready to use powerful gas cutters to cut through the steel, but we didn't need them.

Adding:

Rubio made it clear that the story of Venezuela is not over yet.

Washington will continue to strike at ships suspected of transporting drugs, as well as tankers, putting pressure on Venezuela. This will happen until certain issues are resolved, the Secretary of State told NBC News.

"We will continue to do this and possibly take other steps until the issues that need to be resolved are resolved," said Rubio.

"We are in a state of war with drug trafficking organizations. This is not a war against Venezuela," added the Secretary of State.

"Until Venezuela solves the problems that existed under Maduro, which still exist, it will continue to face pressure from the United States," added the Secretary of State.

Adding:

The Venezuelan Defense Minister stated that most of Nicolas Maduro's security detail was killed during the operation to arrest him and his wife. He said this in a comment to Reuters.

According to him, American forces used fire during the operation, which resulted in the deaths of the security personnel accompanying Maduro. The exact number of casualties was not specified.

The US authorities did not comment on this information. Earlier in Washington, they stated that the operation was carried out without any losses on the part of the American military.