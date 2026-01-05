BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump spoke about Maduro's house and his actions at the time of the kidnapping
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 3 days ago

Trump spoke about Maduro's house and his actions at the time of the kidnapping:

Maduro tried to flee to the bunker, but the American military "surprised" him and didn't let him escape. There was a big shootout. In 47 seconds, the US was able to clear everything and prevent Maduro from escaping. He got to the door, but didn't have time to close it - it was blown up.

We were ready to use powerful gas cutters to cut through the steel, but we didn't need them.

Adding:

Rubio made it clear that the story of Venezuela is not over yet.

Washington will continue to strike at ships suspected of transporting drugs, as well as tankers, putting pressure on Venezuela. This will happen until certain issues are resolved, the Secretary of State told NBC News.

"We will continue to do this and possibly take other steps until the issues that need to be resolved are resolved," said Rubio.

"We are in a state of war with drug trafficking organizations. This is not a war against Venezuela," added the Secretary of State.

"Until Venezuela solves the problems that existed under Maduro, which still exist, it will continue to face pressure from the United States," added the Secretary of State.

Adding:

The Venezuelan Defense Minister stated that most of Nicolas Maduro's security detail was killed during the operation to arrest him and his wife. He said this in a comment to Reuters.

According to him, American forces used fire during the operation, which resulted in the deaths of the security personnel accompanying Maduro. The exact number of casualties was not specified.

The US authorities did not comment on this information. Earlier in Washington, they stated that the operation was carried out without any losses on the part of the American military.

Keywords
politicsvenezuelaeventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
Constituent service or compromise? Explosive tape puts AG at center of historic fraud scandal

Constituent service or compromise? Explosive tape puts AG at center of historic fraud scandal

Willow Tohi
A strategic fairway: CCP-linked businessman owns land bordering U.S. nuclear command

A strategic fairway: CCP-linked businessman owns land bordering U.S. nuclear command

Willow Tohi
Trump announces fraud investigation targeting California

Trump announces fraud investigation targeting California

Laura Harris
U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro&#8217;s capture with Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Donroe Doctrine&#8221;

U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro’s capture with Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine”

Laura Harris
Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy