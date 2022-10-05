Meet the Mormons 1

Rita Williams reveals the hierarchy and how their society works. How one ends up in a cult like that. Many Mormons are foreigners which has made it known world wide. Temples are in many countries even in Israel. She describes how they keep a tight system by monitoring every family by members who are assigned to visit monthly. She describes their commercial enterprise, what the membership is all about. How members serve each other from the time they are born till they end up in a casket. Mormons are everywhere.Their hell is this world. According to their teaching, every Mormon goes to heaven.