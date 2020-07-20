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The Bride
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21 views • July 20, 2020
In this study, we examine being the Bride of Yahshua. What covenant promises await Yahweh’s people as He is establishing His Kingdom on the earth?
Passages cited:
Song of Songs 1:3-4 Christian Standard Bible
Isaiah 60:19 Christian Standard Bible
Revelation 21:23
Isaiah 62:4-5 Christian Standard Bible
Matthew 17:1-2
Passages cited:
Song of Songs 1:3-4 Christian Standard Bible
Isaiah 60:19 Christian Standard Bible
Revelation 21:23
Isaiah 62:4-5 Christian Standard Bible
Matthew 17:1-2
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