IS THERE EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT THE SAFETY OF GENDER AFFIRMING TREATMENTS FOR KIDS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 23, 2022
Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, MD, explains the lack of scientific studies necessary to balance the benefits versus the long term effects of underage children receiving gender affirming treatments.
#JosephLadapo #GenderAffirmingTreatments
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1la2th-is-there-evidence-to-support-the-safety-of-gender-affirming-treatments-for-.html
==============================