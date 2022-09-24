IS THERE EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT THE SAFETY OF GENDER AFFIRMING TREATMENTS FOR KIDS?

Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 23, 2022
Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, MD, explains the lack of scientific studies necessary to balance the benefits versus the long term effects of underage children receiving gender affirming treatments.
