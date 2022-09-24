Create New Account
IS THERE EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT THE SAFETY OF GENDER AFFIRMING TREATMENTS FOR KIDS?
September 23, 2022
September 23, 2022


Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, MD, explains the lack of scientific studies necessary to balance the benefits versus the long term effects of underage children receiving gender affirming treatments.


#JosephLadapo #GenderAffirmingTreatments



