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LONG COVID SICK AND SUFFERING FACE LONG WAIT FOR HELP
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80 views • November 30, 2021
SO TELL ME SOMETHING THE GOVERNMENT ARE NOW SACKING HEALTH CARE AND HOME CARE AND ELDERLY CARE WORKERS BECAUSE THEY WON'T TAKE THE VACCINE ,AND HERE WE HAVE PEOPLE BEING SICK WITH COVID ON A WAITNIG LIST TO BE SEEN TO.WAKE UP PEOPLE WAKE UP.
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