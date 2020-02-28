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NEW CHEMTRAIL TYPES WON'T MATTER
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80 views • February 28, 2020
COMMERCIAL AIRLINES WILL BE CUT OFF AT THE KNEES
Government aircraft alone cannot sustain geoengineering of the planet at current levels without the help of these commercial airline actors and strategic government puppets. (See "Air Force Pilot Shortage Grows to Nearly 2,000; Force Tension 'Significant'" https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/air-force-pilot-shortage-grows-nearly-2000-force-tension-significant/) It won't matter whether new chemtrailing techniques are employed if airline executives and government officials are smacked with HUGE individual commercial liability fines/actions and the understanding that their incoming personnel replacements will face the same fate. The deep state requires that these actors be in place to do their bidding but what happens when nobody steps up to the plate for them any more because of the known consequences of doing so?
See "Power To The People" https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/925786444240505/
Government aircraft alone cannot sustain geoengineering of the planet at current levels without the help of these commercial airline actors and strategic government puppets. (See "Air Force Pilot Shortage Grows to Nearly 2,000; Force Tension 'Significant'" https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/air-force-pilot-shortage-grows-nearly-2000-force-tension-significant/) It won't matter whether new chemtrailing techniques are employed if airline executives and government officials are smacked with HUGE individual commercial liability fines/actions and the understanding that their incoming personnel replacements will face the same fate. The deep state requires that these actors be in place to do their bidding but what happens when nobody steps up to the plate for them any more because of the known consequences of doing so?
See "Power To The People" https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/925786444240505/
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