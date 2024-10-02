BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dean Riviere's footage
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • 7 months ago

I was unable to track down any information on Dean's background. He's kept a very low profile online...


Dean's perfectly distanced video provides us with the clearest evidence yet that Tower 2 was brought down by something other than a "progressive collapse" - more like simultaneous collapse. Watch (also see pic) carefully how the entire undamaged, upper 1/3 of the building completely and spontaneously disintegrates outwards, in mid-air long before any other natural force can be applied (i.e. gravity during a crush up phase).


The content is also notable for the shocking audible reactions of those witnessing the Tower toppling over.


I realize my 9/11 content will take a bit longer to complete than just a month so please be patient. I have only a few more live videos before I will start posting documentaries...

Keywords
collapse911wtcdean riviere
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy