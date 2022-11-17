CHP Talks: Tanya Gaw—Action4Canada Update

November 17, 2022: My guest this week is Tanya Gaw, the energetic founder of Action4Canada, a grass-roots organization working to educate, equip and empower Canadians to become active in the defence of our freedoms, our families and our faith. We discuss notices of liability (NOLs), as they apply to the indoctrination of children in public schools . . . as well as their use in response to pandemic control measures implemented by both the federal and provincial governments.

Learn more about Action4Canada and get involved at: https://action4canada.com

Empower Hour: Tanya's weekly broadcast with interviews and timely info: https://action4canada.com/wednesday-empower-hour/

SOGI 123/CSE Notice of Liability to remove CSE, pornographic books, Drag queens and LGBTQ NGO's and Clubs from schools: https://action4canada.com/notice-of-liability-remove-explicit-books-and-radical-lgbtq-learning-resource/

Homeschooling Resource Page: https://action4canada.com/homeschooling-resource-page/





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/