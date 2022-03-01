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Alina Lipp - The Girl Sharing the Horror Stories of War in Ukraine - In The Donbass Since 2014, Until Now - TKR20, 022822
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296 views • March 01, 2022
From Tim Kirby Russia on YouTube.
Alina Lipp has grown quite a following, especially on Telegram for the news she spreads from the otherside of the universe - Russia and the breakaway Republics of the Donbass. Enjoy her story about why she chooses at personal risk to continue her work.
Peertube
https://tube.frischesicht.de/c/neues_...
Telegram
https://t.me/neuesausrussland
Alina Lipp has grown quite a following, especially on Telegram for the news she spreads from the otherside of the universe - Russia and the breakaway Republics of the Donbass. Enjoy her story about why she chooses at personal risk to continue her work.
Peertube
https://tube.frischesicht.de/c/neues_...
Telegram
https://t.me/neuesausrussland
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