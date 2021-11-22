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Panacur and Antioxidant Vitamins Stop Cancer
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255 views • November 22, 2021
Dr Jones' Free Book..http://www.veterinarysecrets.com
A study published in 2008 showed the 'unexpected' anti-tumor effect of the dewormer Pancaur combined with supplementary antioxidant vitamins.
Dr Jones shows you new Dose of Panacur for Dogs, plus the supplementary Vitamin doses (including an easy way to give them)
'Unexpected Antitumorigenic Effect of Fenbendazole when Combined with Supplementary Vitamins' https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Health Benefits of Krill Oil Paper; http://depts.washington.edu/nutr/word...
Dr Jones' Ultimate Omega # for Dogs and Cats; http://www.theomega3supplement.com
Share this video and subscribe (it's free!) for more videos every Tuesday and Friday! http://goo.gl/P8nNvh
Thank you for making me the #1 Natural Pet Health Network on YouTube!
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Blog: http://www.veterinarysecrets.com/blog
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Music from Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
https://uppbeat.io/t/danijel-zambo/ti...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Veterinary Secrets
https://www.youtube.com/c/VeterinarySecrets/videos
A study published in 2008 showed the 'unexpected' anti-tumor effect of the dewormer Pancaur combined with supplementary antioxidant vitamins.
Dr Jones shows you new Dose of Panacur for Dogs, plus the supplementary Vitamin doses (including an easy way to give them)
'Unexpected Antitumorigenic Effect of Fenbendazole when Combined with Supplementary Vitamins' https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Health Benefits of Krill Oil Paper; http://depts.washington.edu/nutr/word...
Dr Jones' Ultimate Omega # for Dogs and Cats; http://www.theomega3supplement.com
Share this video and subscribe (it's free!) for more videos every Tuesday and Friday! http://goo.gl/P8nNvh
Thank you for making me the #1 Natural Pet Health Network on YouTube!
Follow Veterinary Secrets:
Blog: http://www.veterinarysecrets.com/blog
Podcast: http://vetsecrets.podbean.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onlinevet
Instagram! http://instagram.com/veterinarysecrets
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dogandcatdoc
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/andrewjonesdvm/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@veterinarysec...
Music from Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
https://uppbeat.io/t/danijel-zambo/ti...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Veterinary Secrets
https://www.youtube.com/c/VeterinarySecrets/videos
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