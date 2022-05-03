Candidate For Governor Wants To Destroy The Georgia Guidestones

Kandiss Taylor, Candidate For Governor Wants To Destroy The Georgia GuidestonesFor decades, the Global Luciferian Regime has seeped its way into our Government.They demoralized us with humiliation rituals as they tore down our historical monuments, persecuted our children, locked us down in our homes, and forced us into becoming walking science experiments through a global vaccination program.They erected statues spelling out the exact plans they had for us, and today we the people of Georgia, say no more.It's time for us to return the favor.On my first day as Governor of Georgia, I will move to DEMOLISH the Demonic plans of our enemy. The Satanic agenda is NOT welcome in our state.Support my fight by contributing, and watch as I turn the Georgia Guidestones into dust!