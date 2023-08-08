Australia Senator Stands Up To Washington Over Julian Assange - FREE ASSANGE‼️

Australia Stands Up To Washington Over Assange

Senator Malcolm Roberts said that "If the United States government is making an example of Julian Assange -an Australian, not an American citizen - to dissuade other journalists from publishing the truth about illegal US government activity, then it is the job of the Australian government to protect him." 🇦🇺

☝️☝️☝️ Still weak! Pathetic. FREE ASSANGE NOW ‼️