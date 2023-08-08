Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Australia Senator Stands Up To Washington Over Julian Assange - FREE ASSANGE‼️
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
52 views
Published 15 hours ago

 Australia Stands Up To Washington Over Assange

Senator Malcolm Roberts said that "If the United States government is making an example of Julian Assange -an Australian, not an American citizen - to dissuade other journalists from publishing the truth about illegal US government activity, then it is the job of the Australian government to protect him." 🇦🇺

☝️☝️☝️ Still weak! Pathetic. FREE ASSANGE NOW ‼️

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket