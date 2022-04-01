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Metabiota Mess: Russian Military Releases Hunter Biden’s Biolab Emails
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2737 views • April 01, 2022
There’s more trouble brewing for Hunter Biden. The Russian Defense Ministry held a news conference today in Moscow. Russia said the US government spent more than $200 million on the operation of a network of more than 30 biological research laboratories in Ukraine. Plague and anthrax pathogens were among the deadly toxins stored in some of the facilities. The defense ministry said that the US removed materials from the labs when Russian troops entered Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said today that it is in possession of Hunter Biden’s emails regarding the funding of biological laboratories in Ukraine.
The Tass news agency reported that “According to Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, the published correspondence indicates that the true goals of the Pentagon in Ukraine are far from scientific.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/31/22
The Tass news agency reported that “According to Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, the published correspondence indicates that the true goals of the Pentagon in Ukraine are far from scientific.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/31/22
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