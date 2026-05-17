CTP (20260520 S3EMaySpecial9) No Kings But King Jesus BTS/SP video

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CTP (S3EMaySpecial9) No Kings But King Jesus
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective
We challenge “No Kings, No War” by digging into American history, national security realities, and the Bible passages people often quote without reading carefully.
• video exclusives week context and why older recordings are airing on audio platforms
• Palm Sunday framing and reflections leading into Good Friday and Easter Sunday
• invitation to speak on Maverick News and discussion of the No Kings No War rally
• why “No kings but King Jesus” matters historically and theologically
• critique of anti-Christian activism and shallow civic memory
• real-world security risks and why conflict blows up tidy plans
• Isaiah 2:4 and Luke 22:36 as complementary passages when read in context
• music segments that reinforce tough love truth telling and national reflection
• mention of Rollercoasters, The Life Kind and where to find it
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