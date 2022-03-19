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Storms for the Glory of Russia
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200 views • March 19, 2022
"According to the Russian Ministry of Interior, over 203,000 people attended the event, with 95,000 inside the stadium and more than 100,000 observing the performance outside the premises on giant screens.
Russian President Vladimir Putin quoted the legendary Russian military leader and saint, Fedor Ushakov, as he addressed the nation from a 100,000-seat stadium of Luzhniki in Moscow. "The start of this operation coincided by accident with the birthday of one of our famous military leaders, Fedor Ushakov, who is a saint now. Throughout his splendid military career, he hadn't lost a single battle. Once he said: "These storms are going to be the glory of Russia. That's how it was then. that's how it is today. that's how it will be forever", Putin said told the masses" Ruptly News
"Blessed Warrior St. Fyodor Ushakov knew no defeats. He was a profoundly religious man, always staunchly believing in our Maker's providence, convinced that He granted victory to the Orthodox warriors while all of man's skills were "nothing without divine intervention.” https://www.pravoslavie.ru/81187.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin quoted the legendary Russian military leader and saint, Fedor Ushakov, as he addressed the nation from a 100,000-seat stadium of Luzhniki in Moscow. "The start of this operation coincided by accident with the birthday of one of our famous military leaders, Fedor Ushakov, who is a saint now. Throughout his splendid military career, he hadn't lost a single battle. Once he said: "These storms are going to be the glory of Russia. That's how it was then. that's how it is today. that's how it will be forever", Putin said told the masses" Ruptly News
"Blessed Warrior St. Fyodor Ushakov knew no defeats. He was a profoundly religious man, always staunchly believing in our Maker's providence, convinced that He granted victory to the Orthodox warriors while all of man's skills were "nothing without divine intervention.” https://www.pravoslavie.ru/81187.html
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