Escaping sick care! Take back control of your healthcare with Nurse Kimberly Overton | Ep.3

Kimberly Overton talks with Kristen Meghan about founding the Nurse Freedom Network, an avenue for others to network and stand up against medical tyranny. Her passion in patient-centered care and informed consent paved the way for the newly founded Remnant Concierge Nursing Services, a Private Membership Association. They are able to provide access to hard to acquire medications like Ivermectin.Show more
