Escaping sick care! Take back control of your healthcare with Nurse Kimberly Overton | Ep.3
We The Patriots USA
Published Yesterday |

Kimberly Overton talks with Kristen Meghan about founding the Nurse Freedom Network, an avenue for others to network and stand up against medical tyranny. Her passion in patient-centered care and informed consent paved the way for the newly founded Remnant Concierge Nursing Services, a Private Membership Association. They are able to provide access to hard to acquire medications like Ivermectin.Show more


Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan


Find more from Kimberly Overton:

www.remnantnursing.org

www.nursefreedomnetwork.org

https://nursefreedomnetwork.substack.com


Sign the petition, Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


