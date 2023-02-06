Escaping sick care! Take back control of your healthcare with Nurse Kimberly Overton | Ep.3

Kimberly Overton talks with Kristen Meghan about founding the Nurse Freedom Network, an avenue for others to network and stand up against medical tyranny. Her passion in patient-centered care and informed consent paved the way for the newly founded Remnant Concierge Nursing Services, a Private Membership Association. They are able to provide access to hard to acquire medications like Ivermectin.Show more





Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan





Find more from Kimberly Overton:

www.remnantnursing.org

www.nursefreedomnetwork.org

https://nursefreedomnetwork.substack.com





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW





iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries





Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan





Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV





Sign the petition, Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





Show less

CSID: 1aa7d730424c4cbc









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co