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George W. Bush September 11, 2001 Visit To Emma E. Booker Elementary School
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36 views • May 12, 2020
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[Video Footage]: George W. Bush September 11, 2001 Visit To Emma E. Booker Elementary School. The school is located one hour drive South from MacDill AF Base in Tampa, Florida where German military were practicing 9/11 war games.
When a wave of then-unfolding, well-coordinated terrorist assaults commandeered his attention in Sarasota on Tuesday morning, President George W. Bush made a quick decision.
He could and arguably should have left Emma E. Booker Elementary School immediately, gotten onto Air Force One and left Sarasota without a moment's delay.
He could have forgotten all about a school media center full of elementary school kids and teachers waiting to see him.
But he didn't.
The president walked into that crowded room, which was decorated with Cat in the Hat books and children's artwork, where he had planned to talk about literacy.
Bush was in his car on the way to Booker Elementary School when the first plane hit the World Trade Center. CIA Director George Tenet declared the impact a deliberate attack with "bin Laden's fingerprints all over it" moments after being informed by cell phone.
With Bush's location given out by the media the day before, an airport only four miles from the school he was visiting, and the CIA Director stating the impact was intentional, why did the Secret Service allow Bush's visit to go ahead?
Bush was in his Presidential Limousine when the first plane hit WTC 1. He has twice remarked about how he saw the first impact on TV, but there was no live TV coverage of the impact. Also the Principal of Booker Elementary has stated that there was no TV in either the corridor Bush came through or anywhere near the classroom he visited.
What damns the Bush administration is not what is in this video, but what SHOULD be in the video and is not. Ostensibly, Bush and Card are reacting to a surprise attack, but Bush does not act surprised, and Card does not act like a man delivering an unexpected piece of news but instead is merely delivering a progress report to which he already knows Bush will not have an immediate response.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
[Video Footage]: George W. Bush September 11, 2001 Visit To Emma E. Booker Elementary School. The school is located one hour drive South from MacDill AF Base in Tampa, Florida where German military were practicing 9/11 war games.
When a wave of then-unfolding, well-coordinated terrorist assaults commandeered his attention in Sarasota on Tuesday morning, President George W. Bush made a quick decision.
He could and arguably should have left Emma E. Booker Elementary School immediately, gotten onto Air Force One and left Sarasota without a moment's delay.
He could have forgotten all about a school media center full of elementary school kids and teachers waiting to see him.
But he didn't.
The president walked into that crowded room, which was decorated with Cat in the Hat books and children's artwork, where he had planned to talk about literacy.
Bush was in his car on the way to Booker Elementary School when the first plane hit the World Trade Center. CIA Director George Tenet declared the impact a deliberate attack with "bin Laden's fingerprints all over it" moments after being informed by cell phone.
With Bush's location given out by the media the day before, an airport only four miles from the school he was visiting, and the CIA Director stating the impact was intentional, why did the Secret Service allow Bush's visit to go ahead?
Bush was in his Presidential Limousine when the first plane hit WTC 1. He has twice remarked about how he saw the first impact on TV, but there was no live TV coverage of the impact. Also the Principal of Booker Elementary has stated that there was no TV in either the corridor Bush came through or anywhere near the classroom he visited.
What damns the Bush administration is not what is in this video, but what SHOULD be in the video and is not. Ostensibly, Bush and Card are reacting to a surprise attack, but Bush does not act surprised, and Card does not act like a man delivering an unexpected piece of news but instead is merely delivering a progress report to which he already knows Bush will not have an immediate response.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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