CPAC 2024 | Steve Bannon addresses the Converging Crises

Steve Bannon Highlights The 3 Crises Threatening The World | Steve Bannon says the biggest of the converging crises is the massive amount of global debt, $300 trillion.
"That will converge in a couple of years and lead to a massive financial crisis that will dwarf 2008 and what happened in 1929," Bannon said. "Right now we don't have a political class who can deal with that." Bannon also warned of the beginnings of a kinetic third World War on the Eurasian landmass that has many of the attributes of even the Second World War. "Underlying all that is a mass invasion of Europe and the United States," Bannon added. "Governments will fall because of that. The populist and nationalist movement will be a solution."
