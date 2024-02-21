Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CPAC 2024 | Steve Bannon addresses the Converging Crises
channel image
GalacticStorm
2204 Subscribers
Shop now
54 views
Published a day ago

Steve Bannon Highlights The 3 Crises Threatening The World  |   Steve Bannon says the biggest of the converging crises is the massive amount of global debt, $300 trillion. 


"That will converge in a couple of years and lead to a massive financial crisis that will dwarf 2008 and what happened in 1929," Bannon said. "Right now we don't have a political class who can deal with that." Bannon also warned of the beginnings of a kinetic third World War on the Eurasian landmass that has many of the attributes of even the Second World War. "Underlying all that is a mass invasion of Europe and the United States," Bannon added. "Governments will fall because of that. The populist and nationalist movement will be a solution."


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav

Keywords
war roomsteve bannoncpac 2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket