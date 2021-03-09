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Médicos contra el engaño - TLV1
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351 views • March 09, 2021
Magistral intervención de un grupo numeroso de médicos en Argentina denunciando la falsa pandemia, las consecuencias del uso del tapabocas, el daño irreversible en los niños y el plan siniestro de las élites para destruir a gran parte de la raza humana.
Este video es una copia del video original propiedad intelectual de TLV1.
Este video es una copia del video original propiedad intelectual de TLV1.
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