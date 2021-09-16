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테슬라 코일 - Tesla Coil
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321 views • September 16, 2021
백신 접종부위에 전구가 불이 들어 오는 원리가 여기 들어가 있다고 추정하고 있습니다
I presume that the principle that a light bulb lights up in the vaccination area is in here.
I presume that the principle that a light bulb lights up in the vaccination area is in here.
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