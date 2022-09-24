Gavin Newsom Allows California to Compost Dead Homeless

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Governor Gavin Newsom, U-Haul's employee of the month, has passed a bill allowing Californians to compost the dead. Suddenly the cultivation of a massive than ever increasing homeless population within the state makes a lot more political and practical sense.#homeless #composting #california
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