24-year-old TV Star killed by VAXX induced STROKE 💉💉💉

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma, 24, dies, suffered brain stroke weeks ago





Aindrila Sharma was a part of several Bengali television shows like Jiyon Kathi, Jiban Jyoti, and Mahapeeth Tarapeeth among more.





Twenty-four years old Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma, who defeated cancer twice, died on Sunday after a weeks-long battle for life following a brain stroke. She is survived by her parents.





A native of Murshidabad district, Sharma, who had appeared in TV serials such as Jiyon Kathi, Jhumur and Jiban Jyoti and won several accolades, including Tele Samman Award, was admitted to a private hospital in Howrah on November 1 after a brain stroke. The CT scan of her brain showed a massive haemorrhage on the left side.





The hospital in statement said, “She underwent critical surgery, and a biopsy showed that she was having brain metastases. She was treated by a team comprising a neurosurgeon, neurologist, critical care specialist, infectious disease specialist, medical oncologist, and radiation oncologist.”





“But, unfortunately despite our best efforts she suffered cardiac arrest today and she succumbed to the dreaded disease. Sharma breathed her last at 12.59 pm,” added the hospital.





Diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2015, she took chemotherapy for a long time in Delhi and returned home after defeating her cancer in 2016. Aindrila was then diagnosed with a tumour in the right lung in 2021. Chemotherapy started again and she started recovering well but on November 1 she suffered a brain stroke and had to be admitted to the hospital.





Aindrila was known as a cancer survivor who defeated the disease twice. She was recently declared cancer-free by doctors and made her acting comeback, too. Recently, she appeared in a web series Bhagar opposite her real-life partner Sabyasachi Chowdhury.





Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several noted personalities of Bengali film and television expressed their condolences. Banerjee said Sharma would be remembered forever for the portrayals of different characters in films and serials. “I deeply condole the untimely demise of the young actress Andrila Sharma. She had lots of promises. Her indomitable spirit to wage battle against the dreaded disease will forever set an example. Her tragic death is a big loss to the industry,” said the CM.





