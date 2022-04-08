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Jeremy Kuzmarov: Oligarchy is Creating a Truly Dystopian Social Order
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42 views • April 08, 2022
Jeremy Kuzmarov of CovertAction Magazine discusses the assassination of MLK Jr by the U.S. Government, the looming threat of world war, and the possibility of Bucha being a false flag attack. There is legitimate criticism of Russia, but the U.S. provoked the situation, wanting to give Russia it's own Vietnam, again. We're seeing a major power shift that may result in the weakening of the West and the growing strength of the East with China as the big winner. As American Exceptionalism slips away, we could see apocalyptic violence (e.g. nuclear war). He discusses the National Security State and how Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are CIA assets. He touches on the growing authoritarianism we see in the form of censorship and possible government instigation of Capitol riots. This type of strategy of tension allows the government to pass draconian legislation.
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Websites
CovertAction Magazine https://covertactionmagazine.com
CovertAction Twitter https://twitter.com/CovertActionMag
Jeremy Kuzmarov Website https://jeremykuzmarov.com
Books https://jeremykuzmarov.com/books
About Jeremy Kuzmarov
Jeremy Kuzmarov is Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars (Clarity Press, 2019) and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano (Monthly Review Press, 2018).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
CovertAction Magazine https://covertactionmagazine.com
CovertAction Twitter https://twitter.com/CovertActionMag
Jeremy Kuzmarov Website https://jeremykuzmarov.com
Books https://jeremykuzmarov.com/books
About Jeremy Kuzmarov
Jeremy Kuzmarov is Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars (Clarity Press, 2019) and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano (Monthly Review Press, 2018).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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