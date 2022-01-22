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TIME TO WAKE UP- time to change hate for love NOW
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21 views • January 22, 2022
They want us to keep hating them (they love it) all is vibration. They want us to continue watching videos of bad news or good news as well that generate hate. Lets not give them that power. Lets take this now to the next level of love energy
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