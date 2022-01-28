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Endtime Archaeology by Michael Rood Part 2 - 01/28/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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64 views • January 28, 2022
We take a look today at "Endtimes Archaeology" by Michael Rood. Michael takes you into one of the most thrilling archaeological discoveries of modern-day Israel. In today's video we take a look at the location where Moses crossed the red sea and the amazing way God took them over a land bridge.

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#Archaeology #deadseascrolls #michaelrood
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