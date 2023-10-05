According to the Turks, the gathering point of Ukrainian soldiers 70 km from the front line in the Kherson region was hit by two FAB-500 planning bombs.

This means that it is no longer safe for the APU anywhere within 150 km of the front line.

Thanks to the weakened Ukrainian air defense and intensive Russian electronic warfare, Russian UAVs move freely in the rear of the front line and increasingly open up the entire control and supply infrastructure, which is then hit by planning bombs, the range of which is planned to be increased to 250 km.