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The Body's Electrical System's Role in Healing | Dr. Chris Motley at The Truth About Cancer LIVE '19
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1479 views • January 12, 2021
In Part 1 [https://tinyurl.com/part1-dr-motley] of Dr. Motley's TTAC LIVE! 2019 presentation, we how your emotions tap directly into the body’s nervous system, impacting your physical health. In Part 2, we'll learn how to repair that neurological damage. Did you know that many of our physical issues stem from emotional traumas? This could be from a bad experience at work this week or a childhood trauma from decades ago. But there is HOPE for healing! Be sure to watch the entire clip to learn how to "rewire" those negative emotions and live a happier, healthier life.
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About Dr. Chris Motley
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With a successful practice based in Nashville, TN, Dr. Motley has become a leader in non-traditional health care. Committed to treating both mind and body, Dr. Motley addresses many issues the traditional medical community is unwilling or unable to dive into. After receiving his B.S. in biology, Chris Doctorate in Chiropractic with a specialization in Clinical Kinesiology in 2004.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: https://tinyurl.com/2017-live-event
---------------------------------------
About Dr. Chris Motley
--------------------------------------
With a successful practice based in Nashville, TN, Dr. Motley has become a leader in non-traditional health care. Committed to treating both mind and body, Dr. Motley addresses many issues the traditional medical community is unwilling or unable to dive into. After receiving his B.S. in biology, Chris Doctorate in Chiropractic with a specialization in Clinical Kinesiology in 2004.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: https://tinyurl.com/2017-live-event
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