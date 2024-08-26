BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
8/26/24 AMERICA UNITES! Cyber Polygon/Western Jihad Imminent! #MAHA
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1249 followers
Follow
57 views • 8 months ago

8/26/24 The TRUMP UNITY TRAIN Steams Forward to Save America and the Western World from Globalist Slavery as RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Cornell West join Team Humanity!! Meanwhile, Cartel Babylon is systematically rolling out their Cyber Polygon: picking off all the major cyber players preventing their control of the internet grid with encryption safeguards. The election steal of 2024 would mean the end of the Republic, with Global National Asset Corporations stealing, taking control, digitizing and monetizing for billionaire trade & ownership ALL natural resources, including humanity, on God's Earth. WE, ARE THE PEOPLE STANDING Behind TRUMP and in the WAY! We ARE FREE!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


RFK JR HISTORIC Address to the Nation: 8/23

https://rumble.com/v5c1j2l-kennedy-to-address-the-nation.html


Lt. Col Tulsi Gabbard Joins the TRUMP Unity team @ Annual National Guard Meeting!

https://rumble.com/v5ca6n1-live-trump-addresses-the-national-guard-association-of-the-united-states-in.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Cornell West Endorses TRUMP!!:

https://x.com/CornelWest


The Peoples' TASK FORCE: Dan Bongino with Congress Members on Trump Murder Attempt

https://rumble.com/v5cfej0-special-investigation-panel-w-congressmen-gaetz-roy-crane-biggs-and-mills-e.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


We Won't Forget: Afghanistan 3rd Year of Bagram US Deaths & Given to China:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/trump-campaign-releases-heart-wrenching-video-reminding-americans/


Leo Zagami/YAFTV: Masonic Plan for Jihad:

https://rumble.com/v562xoc-7824.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


Globalist Endgame-NAC's Own The Earth:

Great Full Explanation by Mel K:

https://rumble.com/v5c8whx-why-are-the-global-elites-buying-american-land...-what-does-it-have-to-do-w.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Mike Adams recommends Bastyon.com App

https://bastyon.com/index


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

