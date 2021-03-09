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TruNews - March 9, 2021 (MIRROR)
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91 views • March 10, 2021
Mar 9, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the Biden administration’s pledge to attack Vladimir Putin for inspiring the Chinese to attack America’s critical infrastructure.
They also detail the upcoming and secretive high-level meeting in Anchorage, Alaska between China’s top diplomats and Obama’s deep state puppets.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/09/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/war-alert-us-cyber-forces-to-hit-russia-over-next-3-weeks
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the Biden administration’s pledge to attack Vladimir Putin for inspiring the Chinese to attack America’s critical infrastructure.
They also detail the upcoming and secretive high-level meeting in Anchorage, Alaska between China’s top diplomats and Obama’s deep state puppets.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/09/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/war-alert-us-cyber-forces-to-hit-russia-over-next-3-weeks
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