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Prophecy 150 Excerpts! Reptilian Katy Perry Teaches satanic Cannibalism. YAH GRIEVES "I Did Not Make Flesh To Eat" Harry Potter teaches kids sorcery/witches cursing Trump (mirrored)
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
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235 views • August 08, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

Excerpts from Prophecy 150

DADDY YAH EL SHADDAI'S Invisible Cloak of Protection Against the Evil Reprobates

Given to Elisheva Eliyahu to Teach Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH

Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT)

Through Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu Received on 20th January 2020

Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html 


A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html  

The False Blue Beam Rapture

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html  

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH

GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html 


And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred  

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html  

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: 

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994  ​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw  

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc  

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme  


See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html  

Keywords
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